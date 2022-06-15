The family of 36-year-old Indian Army soldier M.N. Ganesh, who died mysteriously in Bihar’s Kishanganj, has demanded a probe into his death. The deceased soldier’s body arrived at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the soldier were honoured by CISF and Customs officials. The body will be sent to his native in an ambulance for final rites.

Family members say that Ganesh had returned to duty on June 9. However, he died mysteriously before reporting to duty.

His body was found 1.5 km away from the railway station of Kishanganj near a newly constructed bridge. Ganesh was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati by train to report to duty.

The locals who have seen the body informed the authorities. When his body was shifted to an ambulance, the staff got the chit containing the phone number of his father Nagaiah and informed him.

Ganesh’s belongings were found in the luggage room of Kishanganj railway station. Ganesh was carrying Rs 30,000 cash. The family suspect miscreants might have killed him to take his money.

Ganesh, hailing from Masigadde village of Chikkamaglur district, worked in the armed forces for 14 years. He joined the army after passing II PUC. He was married 6 years ago and has a 5-year-old daughter Aadya.

Ganesh’s brother died recently and he was the only earning member of the family. He had come to his native place on April 24 and spent holidays for more than a month with his family. He had to report to duty on June 12 and left his village on June 9.

Ganesh’s father Nagaiah said that they want a probe into the death of his son. More details are yet to emerge in the case.

