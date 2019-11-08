Mystic Kalinga Fest to begin on Feb 8

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (IANS) The two-day 4th edition of Mystic Kalinga Festival will begin from Feb 8 next year.

Bhubaneswar will witness over 100 renowned writers, poets and artistes performing and speaking at the two-day event.

Eminent speakers include Amish Tripathi, Purushottam Agrawal, Kailash Kher, Subha Mudgal, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Mooralala Marwada, Smita Bellur, Sanjukta Wagh, Hitesh Dutia, Madhavas Rock Band and many others.

Mystic Kalinga Festival’s founder and president Rashmi Ranjan Parida said the festival would celebrates the spirit of mystics, philosophers and poet saints, reflecting on the lyrical and creative aspects of their work and teachings.

