Mysuru Bar shuns ‘Free Kashmir’ banner holder

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (IANS) Members of the Mysuru Bar Association will not represent Nalini Balakumar, who has been facing sedition charges for waving a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard in a University of Mysore protest.

The bar had urged the advocate members not to represent Balakumar, said the bar association chief S. Ananda Kumar. The decision had been taken as Balakumar was facing sedition charges, Kumar said.

Balakumar, a former student of the University of Mysore, was recently booked under IPC Sections 34 and 124 A (Sedition) by the Jayalakshmipuram police.

Out on bail granted on January 10, Balakumar said she raised the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard to bring awareness over suspension of internet in the Valley, and not to spread hatred.

Stating that she is not affiliated to any organisation, Balakumar said she would cooperate with the police.

However, former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said such a decision by the bar was professional misconduct.

