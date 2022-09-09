INDIALIFESTYLE

Mysuru prince remembers young Queen Elizabeth’s visit to B’luru

Mysuru prince Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has remembered late Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Bengaluru in her younger days and shared a video of her visit on his social media.

Yaduveer stated: “The Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the passing of H.M The Queen Elizabeth. We convey our condolences.”

“We remember her visit to Bangalore where she toured the city and the Lalbagh Gardens alongside my grandfather H.H Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, Maharaja of Mysore.”

The well shot video shows Queen Elizabeth alighting the aircraft with queenly demeanour and poise, and meeting the senior Wadiyar.

The video also shows how thousands of people gathered on either sides of the road and cheered for her. Queen Elizabeth tours the Lalbagh botanical garden in the city and waters the plant.

Sources said that the video was shot during her visit in 1950, when Late Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar was the Governor of Karnataka. Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, a lover of democracy, readily agreed for merger with the Indian Union.

20220909-181403

