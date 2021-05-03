Hours after coming under fire from Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Monday clarified through a statement that there was no delay from Mysuru in the supply of oxygen to neighbouring Chamarajnagar.

The developments took place after 24 Covid patients reportedly died due to interruption in oxygen supply at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar district in the wee hours on Monday.

Venting his ire against the Mysuru district administration, Suresh Kumar had said earlier in the day that it cannot adopt the big brother attitude when it comes to supply of oxygen or other life-saving drugs to the other districts.

In a statement released through the district information department, Sinduri said said that till 12.30 am on Monday, 250 oxygen cylinders were sent to Chamarajanagar from Mysuru.

“Chamarajnagar receives its liquid oxygen supply through a Ballari-based plant and we are not sure if that consignment had reached them or not. But, as per their (Chamrajnagar) request, in total 250 oxygen cylinders were dispatched from Mysuru on humanitarian grounds without any delay,” the statement read.

She added in the statement that there was no delay in supply of oxygen from Mysuru.

“It is free for ‘anyone’ to check as we have maintained a record that supports our claim that 210 cylinders were sent from Southern Gas, Mysuru, and 40 oxygen cylinders were sent from the Mysuru District Hospital,” Sinduri said.

Her statement assumes significance after Suresh Kumar had slammed Mysuru for interfering with oxygen supplies to the neighbouring districts of Chamrajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu.

–IANS

nbh/arm