MyTeam11 offers streaming service for PSL

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) SportsTiger, a multi-sports aggregator application by MyTeam11, one of Indias leading fantasy sports platforms, has acquired the digital live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in India. PSL, in its fifth edition, got underway on Thursday, and will culminate with the final which is scheduled for March 22.

The SportsTiger Application, which is already available on Google Play Store, garnered a huge response on the opening day of the PSL.

The Pakistan Super League will feature some big names from the world of cricket. Some of the international cricketers participating in the league include the likes of Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson and Ben Cutting, while also featuring some leading Pakistani cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman.

Speaking on the acquisition, Vinit Godhara, Co-Founder, SportsTiger said, “The Pakistan Super League is a very competitive cricket league and the level of competition on display is phenomenal. This is the beginning of what is going to be an exciting journey for us with the hope of making SportsTiger a one-stop destination for every sports aficionado in this country with more live action, news and live scores on the offering. Our constant effort is to provide more engaging and interesting content to sports lovers and this is just a start.”

Launched with the aim of becoming a one-stop destination for all sports enthusiasts, SportsTiger app features sports news in just 60 words, provides live match streaming, interactive scorecards, and eye-catching videos. Born from the creative minds of sports experts, the app caters to the niche audience comprising of young consumers of sports content. The application will be covering a range of sports categories including Cricket, Football, Tennis and others aiming to nurture the sports bug in users.

–IANS

rkm/bg