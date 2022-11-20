INDIA

Myth Busted: Not done in heat of the moment, but with much planning

NewsWire
0
0

A brutal murder has come to light in Ghaziabad where a woman conspired with her lover to kill her husband. The incident surfaced after four years.

The woman’s lover, Arun shot the victim Chandraveer in the head and chopped off one of his hands. He threw the severed hand in a forest to misguide the police into relating it to some other incident.

Both the accused then buried the victim’s body in a 6 feet pit dug in the lover’s house, which remained undiscovered for 4 years.

Such cases prove the increasing mental distortion in the society, which makes people of all ages capable of committing similar crimes.

The shocking revelation of the incident after years shows that careful thought and planning goes into committing such acts and that they are not a result of sudden anger.

Recently, Ghaziabad’s SSP reopened certain unsolved cases and assigned them to different teams.

While working on the case of Chandraveer’s disappearance, the Crime Branch team interacted with his daughter who expressed doubts about their neighbour Arun, saying that he made regular visits to their house.

The team detained Arun who confessed during interrogation. The police recovered the remains of the victim’s body from Arun’s house, which have been sent for a DNA test.

Commenting on the case, the police officers said that Arun dug the pit in his house beforehand.

The murder was a well planned conspiracy, which showed that the accused had vicious intent, the officers added.

Psychiatrist Dr Ruchi Sharma told IANS that these cases involved a different mental state and committing such crimes was premeditated.

She added that people who commit such acts do not let anyone know about all that goes on inside their head and lived in a completely different world created in their mind.

Many a times, the love and support that they receive from others and the insults and disdain received at home acted as a driving force for these crimes including murder, said Sharma.

20221120-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Only 1,000 allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police on...

    Shiv Sena MP gives suspension notice in RS over arrest of...

    Rajamouli does it again: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer ‘RRR’ encompass brotherhood...

    Caging Birds? Beware !!