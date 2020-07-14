‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dies at 49

Former co-host of TV science shows Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project, Grant Imahara, has died suddenly at the age of 49.

He also made special effects models for films including the Star Wars prequels.

We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 💔 https://t.co/5k3GydZCzn — Discovery (@Discovery) July 14, 2020

The Discovery Channel, which aired Mythbusters and BattleBots, on which Imahara was a judge, described him as “a really wonderful man”.

Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage wrote that he was “such a generous, easygoing, and gentle person”.

Fellow Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project presenter Kari Bryon responded to the news by writing: “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Another of the shows’ stars, Tory Belleci, said: “I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken.”

Before moving in front of the camera, Imahara worked for Lucasfilm’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) divisions for nine years.