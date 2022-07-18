In the last couple of years, there have been many conversations about Salman Khan and his upcoming collaboration with Mythri productions. A while ago, the production house also pithed a story to Salman Khan. It was a script penned by Harish Shankar and the superstar seems to be thinking about it.

However, now it seems Mythri is working positively towards their collaboration with Salman and to make it happen they have signed up with the director of the moment, Lokesh Kanagaraj. They plan to launch the South director in the Hindi movie market, that too, directing a movie starring Salman Khan.

A source reportedly told Bollywood Hungama, “When Salman was in Hyderabad recently, a discreet meeting of Salman with Lokesh and Mythri took place. The trio discussed a probable collaboration and have spoken about bouncing back on the idea once both Salman and Lokesh complete their present commitments.”

This is not the first time that Lokesh has reached out to the ‘Sultan’ actor. He reportedly also made an offer to Salman Khan last year. As per reports, sometime last year, Salman was offered the official remake of ‘Master’ by producer Murad Khetani.

At the time, Murad wanted Lokesh to direct the movie, but for several reasons, the project never took off.

Reportedly, in the last decade, Salman Khan has emerged as the superstar that most South Indian film fraternity directors want to work with. As a matter of fact, director Atlee, who is now working with Shahrukh Khan for his Hindi debut directorial, ‘Jawan’ has in the past pitched multiple scripts to Salman Khan but nothing really worked out.

South director Shankar has also reached out to Salman Khan to do an extended cameo in his upcoming, ‘RC 15’.

It remains to be seen as to what the project will be and how it will all shape out.