N.Ireland police find suspected pipe bombs after Easter parade

Four suspected pipe bombs have been recovered from a cemetery in Northern Ireland following an Easter parade earlier this week, police said.

The suspicious devices were found in Londonderry, about 110 km northwest of Belfast, where petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at police during the parade on Monday opposing the Belfast (Good Friday) accord, reports Xinhua news agency citing the police as saying on Tuesday.

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, which brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Belfast on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

Community intelligence has shown that terrorists may be attempting to draw police into public disorder in Londonderry as an excuse to launch attacks, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said in a separate statement.

20230412-123201

