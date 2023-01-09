North Korea has called for strengthening quarantine measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, citing the fast spread of the virus in such neighbouring countries as South Korea and China, its state media said on Monday.

The state-run Korean Central Television said on Sunday that virus cases shot up in the winter season in the South, China and Japan due to the fast spread of omicron subvariants, saying, “The virus situations in those regions are the most serious in the world”, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It called on North Koreans to step up quarantine measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to “thoroughly” prevent infections.

The North has recently raised its guard against the latest spike in virus cases in the South and China apparently due to concerns that potential imported infections could further deal a blow to its economy.

In August last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory against the Covid-19 crisis, claiming the pandemic was brought under control three months after the county reported its first virus case in May 2022.

In September last year, Kim called for a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and advised people to start wearing masks in November as immunity levels could fall around October.

