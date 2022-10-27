LIFESTYLEWORLD

N.Korea builds ice cream factory on Kim Jong-un’s order

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea has completed building an ice cream factory in Pyongyang as instructed by leader Kim Jong-un, its state media reported on Thursday.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a “modern” ice cream production base in the centre of Taesongsan, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Jon Hyon-chol, chairman of the budget committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, delivered a speech at the ceremony, stressing that the “project for improving the welfare of the people cannot be delayed regardless of how severe the hardships are”, Yonhap News Agency reported citing KCNA.

He added that the construction was completed within a short period of time thanks to “special measures” taken by leader Kim to speed up the project.

Taesongsan is a mountain at the edge of Pyongyang with major attraction sites, including amusement parks, swimming pools and a zoo.

North Korea has recently been dialing up efforts to improve its people’s livelihoods amid chronic food shortages and prolonged global sanctions.

20221027-083405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN warns of impending famine in war-ravaged Yemen due to economic...

    World Cocktail Day: Channel your inner mixologist

    Riddance, Mr Minister (Column: B-Town)

    bbb Six properties around Mumbai to soak in the best of monsoons