N. Korea calls Joe Biden ‘rabid dog’

Pyongyang, Nov 15 (IANS) North Korea lashed out at former US Vice President Joe Biden for denouncing the communist regime , calling him a “rabid dog” that should be “beaten to death”, state media said on Friday.

“Biden bereft of elementary appearance as a human being, much less a politician, again reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity of the supreme leadership of North Korea,” Yonhap News quoted Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA as saying said in a commentary.

“Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late.”

Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, has been vocal about his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s approach to North Korea in negotiations to denuclearize the regime.

In July, he accused Trump of embracing “thugs” like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and giving him the legitimacy he craves on the world stage.

He has called the two Trump-Kim summits made for TV shows.

KCNA on Friday described Biden as a “profiteer” who is greedy for power and “wandering about like a starving field dog”.

“He will be made to see even in a grave what horrible consequences will be brought about by his thoughtless utterances.”

In May, Pyongyang issued similar angry remarks at Biden and called him a “fool of low IQ” after he called leader Kim a “dictator and tyrant” during a campaign speech.

–IANS

ksk/