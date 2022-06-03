WORLD

N.Korea continues to seriously restrict religious freedom: US

NewsWire
0
2

The US State Department has said that North Korea continued to seriously limit religious freedom and other basic human rights of its people in 2021.

In its 2021 country report on international religious freedom released on Thursday, the Department claimed that up to 70,000 North Koreans may be held prisoners for their religious beliefs.

“Since 2001, the DPRK has been designated as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the report as saying which referred to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The State Department had designated North Korea as a state violator of religious freedom in November for the 20th consecutive year.

The country was one of only 10 nations to be designated a “country of particular concern” in 2020.

The report added that access to North Korea has further narrowed since Pyongyang began enforcing an unprecedented border closure in 2020 as a precaution against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 restrictions in the DPRK further limited people’s rights to freedom of expression, including access to information, to freedom of association and of peaceful assembly, and to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.”

Citing a report from Open Doors USA, a US-based NGO, the Department said the North is estimated to be holding “50,000 to 70,000 citizens in prison for being Christian”.

The report further noted the North has five state-controlled Christian churches in Pyongyang, but that access to those facilities for the sake of genuine religious activity, especially by regular people, is “heavily restricted”.

North Korean authorities even arrested those “whom they believed lingered too long outside those churches to listen to the music or consistently drove past them each week when services were held, on suspicion of being secret Christians”, it added.

20220603-085402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New S.Korean govt expected to propose extra budget

    KL metro collision due to non-compliance with operating procedures

    91 illegal immigrants voluntarily repatriated from Libya

    NZ to escalate to ‘Red Light’ settings due to local Omicron...