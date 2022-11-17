WORLD

N.Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Thursday, its first missile provocation in a little over a week, according to the South Korean military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Wonsan area in Kangwon Province at 10.48 a.m., reports Yonhap News Agency.

It did not provide other details.

“While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the US,” the JCS said in a statement.

The launch came shortly after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui warned the North will take “fiercer” military actions if the US sticks to a move to strengthen its “extended deterrence” commitment to regional allies.

Extended deterrence refers to Washington’s pledge to use a full range of its military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, to defend its allies.

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed that pledge during a trilateral summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of annual regional gatherings in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The North previously fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on November 9.

20221117-091405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One killed, 4 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

    Zimbabwean Prez announces fresh measures to curb new Covid-19 variant

    Mario Draghi to be sworn in as Italy Prime Minister

    Mongolia’s virus-hit economy shrinks for first time since 2009