N.Korea fires 4 suspected shots from multiple rocket launchers: Seoul

By NewsWire
North Korea on Sunday fired four suspected shots from its multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea, South Korean military officials said.

South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency vice-ministerial meeting over the four shots that fell into the western waters during a span of an hour from 7.20 a.m. from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, Yonhap News Agency quoted the officials as saying.

“There were shots believed to be that of North Korea’s multiple rocket launchers this morning,” an official of the South Korean military said.

“We are maintaining our defence readiness posture while closely following related developments.”

Sunday’s development is the latest in a series of North Korean provocations that could heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

