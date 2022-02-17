WORLD

N.Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader’s birth anniversary

By NewsWire
0
6

North Korea appears to have focused on boosting internal unity on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of the country’s late leader Kim Jong-il, instead of using it as a chance to send a new major message to the outside world, a Seoul official said on Thursday.

North Korea has been holding various events to mark the anniversary, which falls on February 16, with leader Kim Jong-un attending a national meeting held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late father, according to the North’s state media.

“North Korea appears to have used the holiday as an opportunity to bolster internal unity, rather than as a venue to deliver messages to the outside world,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the official at the Ministry of Unification as saying to reporters.

South Korea’s military earlier said it detected signs of the secretive regime gearing up for a large-scale military parade.

But it could be held on the occasion of the 110th birthday anniversary of Kim Jong-un’s late grandfather and national founder, Kim Il-sung, on April 15, given that the preparations seem to be still at the early stage.

The North says Kim Jong-il was born on February 16, 1942, in a Samjiyon area located at the foot of Mount Paekdu.

He ruled the country for nearly two decades and died in 2011.

20220217-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.