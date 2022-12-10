WORLD

N.Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this yr

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea’s main newspaper on Saturday lauded the country’s “victory” over the Covid-19 pandemic as its greatest achievement for this year amid ongoing efforts to highlight the leadership of Kim Jong-un.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers’ Party, praised Kim’s guidance in presenting “timely and scientific” quarantine policies and effectively controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“With great foresight and strong determination, he built up the country’s quarantine barriers by taking pre-emptive and strict measures since the first outbreak of the malicious virus,” the paper said.

The paper also carried an article the previous day highlighting the North’s anti-virus efforts in an apparent call for loyalty to the leader.

In August, Kim declared victory over Covid-19 and ordered the lifting of Pyongyang’s “maximum emergency anti-epidemic” measures, claiming an end to the pandemic three months after announcing its first case.

20221210-082004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand reopens key visa categories to attract talent

    Not fair to give fewer Tests to South Africa, says pace...

    Morocco’s Covid-19 cases soars again

    Musk condemns Trump, says ‘constitution is greater than any president’