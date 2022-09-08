North Korea has convened a key parliamentary session to discuss and adopt laws on rural development and landscaping but without leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, state media reported on Thursday.

The Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) meeting was held in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The session adopted with unanimous approval the ordinance of the SPA of the DPRK ‘On Adopting Law of the DPRK on Socialist Rural Development’ and ‘On Adopting Law of the DPRK on Landscaping’,” it said.

DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It added that the meeting will continue, suggesting that it will go on for more than one day.

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North’s constitution, although it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.

