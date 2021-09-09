North Korea on Thursday held a paramilitary and public security forces parade to celebrate the country’s 73rd founding anniversary at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

The country’s leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade with cadres of the ruling Workers Party, government and military, reports Xinhua news agency citing the state-run KCNA as saying.

Entering the square first was the column of the Pyongyang City Division of party members, and following them were the columns of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards of the city and other provinces, according to the KCNA.

The Worker-Peasant Red Guards are a civilian defence organisation which is composed of around 5.7 million workers and farmers in the country.

There were other columns of different departments, sectors and enterprises marching through the square.

At the end of the event, fireworks shot off and a gala began at the square, the report added.

–IANS

ksk/