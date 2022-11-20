WORLD

N.Korea media raps South’s push to create military division to counter nuclear threats

NewsWire
0
0

A North Korean media outlet has decried South Korea’s push to install a new military division handling threats from Pyongyang’s nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) as a move to enhance its “preemptive strike” capabilities.

Earlier this month, the South Korea’s defence ministry put on public notice a proposal to create the new division within the Joint Chiefs of Staff as part of efforts to counter the North’s evolving nuclear and missile threats, Yonhap news agency reported.

Uriminjokkiri, the propaganda website, said that the move to open the new division appears intended to improve the South’s preemptive strike capabilities and double down on what it calls “preparations for a war of invasion”.

“That said, it would be more accurate to call it the headquarters for preemptive strikes,” the website said.

The website also pinned the blame for a rise in tensions on the Korean Peninsula on the US and the South, though the North has carried out a flurry of provocations, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last week.

20221121-025002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudan PM vows not to allow coup against revolution achievements

    Jailed HK activist sentenced to further 10 months

    Aus police make largest-ever drug seizure at Sydney port

    Atletico enter Madrid derby determined to end their rivals’ winning run