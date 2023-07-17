North Korea has ramped up efforts to minimise damage to crops from the monsoon season, with its premier inspecting farms in several counties to call attention to grain protection, state media said on Monday.

PremierKim Tok-hun called for “scientifically” managing crops and mobilising all means for weeding during his latest visits to farms in some regions, including South Hwanghae and South Pyongan provinces, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He instructed officials to better manage drainage facilities and seawalls with “responsibility” to brace for abnormal weather, such as heavy rains and typhoons, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

North Korea has put its top priority on crop protection in the face of a food crisis that has been aggravated by its Covid-related border closure and global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs.

Downpours could be devastating to the North, as it is vulnerable to flash flooding due to poor irrigation and deforestation.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said there has been no known damage from heavy rains in the North and repeated its call on Pyongyang to give prior notice if it releases water from dams near the inter-Korean border.

In October 2009, North Korea had agreed to notify the South in advance when it plans to release water from dams, following an accident that killed six South Koreans after the North discharged water from the Hwanggang Dam without notice.

But last year, North Korea released water from the Hwanggang Dam without notifying Seoul.

