WORLD

N.Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of ‘undesirable result’

NewsWire
0
0

A senior North Korean official on Sunday rejected alleged weapons transactions with Russia, warning the US of an “undesirable result” if it continues to spread such rumours.

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in charge of US affairs at North Korea’s foreign ministry, claimed the US again talked about the “groundless rumour” of arms dealing between North Korea and Russia in an attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The US has recently announced its decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia’s invasion. Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un, said Washington is crossing the “red line.”

“Trying to tarnish the image of the DPRK by fabricating a non-existent thing is a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that can not but trigger its reaction,” Kwon said in a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The US should be mindful that it will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumour against the DPRK.”

Kwon did not say what he meant by an undesirable result.

Earlier this month, the US said North Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia, releasing satellite imagery of Russian railcars travelling between Russia and North Korea on November 18 and November 19 for what the US called the initial delivery of North Korean weapons to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, for use in Ukraine.

20230129-103001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aussie researchers warn of ‘long Covid’ threat

    Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess Open, finishes well ahead of rivals

    Elon Musk says buying British football club Manchester United

    Sudan rejects Ethiopia’s power generation from disputed dam