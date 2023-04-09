WORLD

N.Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S.Korea for 3rd day

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea did not answer a routine morning call from South Korea via a military hotline for the third day in a row on Sunday for unclear reasons, officials said.

The two Koreas are supposed to hold calls twice a day — once in the morning and the other in the afternoon — via military and liaison hotlines set up across the border, but the North stopped answering calls from the South on Friday afternoon, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Sunday, the South made a military hotline call to the North at 9 a.m., but it went unanswered again, according to the defence ministry officials. Calls through the liaison hotline do not take place on weekends.

Ministry officials said they plan to try to call the North at 4 p.m.

It is unclear why the North is refusing to answer the calls.

But the suspension comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of North Korea’s recent weapons tests in protest of joint military drills between South Korea and the US.

20230409-102604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghanistan’s state-run universities reopen: Report

    Controversial Israeli judicial reform bill now in next Knesset session: Netanyahu

    5 killed in Oklahoma hospital shooting (Ld)

    1st T20I: Hooda helps India hammer Ireland by 7-wickets in rain-shortened...