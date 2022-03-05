WORLD

N.Korea says it conducted another ‘important test’ for ‘reconnaissance satellite’ development

By NewsWire
0
0

North Korea said Sunday it has conducted another “important test” for developing a “reconnaissance satellite.”

“The DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted another important test on Saturday under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite,” the Korean Central News Agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

The DPRK is the acronym for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Through the test, it added, the NADA “confirmed the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems.”

It did not provide additional details in the two-paragraph report.

The previous day, the secretive North fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, its ninth show of force this year, according to South Korea’s military.

Launched from around the Sunan area in Pyongyang, the missile flew about 270 km at a top altitude of 560 km, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

20220306-034402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.