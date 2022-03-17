WORLD

N.Korea ‘silent’ about apparent missile launch ‘failure’

By NewsWire
0
0

North Korea’s state media stayed mum on Thursday on the country’s latest suspected missile test, a day after the South Korean military said the launch appeared to have failed.

The North fired a projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang that appeared to have exploded in midair at an altitude below 20 km, Yonhap news agency reported, citing informed sources.

The North’s tightly controlled official media, including the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, did not carry any reports on the launch on Thursday morning.

They usually report on such tests, if presumed successful, the next morning

The North’s latest projectile launch came as the secretive Kim Jong-un regime has stated plans to develop “reconnaissance satellites,” which South Korea and the US regard as a disguise for the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

20220317-075803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.