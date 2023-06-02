WORLD

N.Korea slams UN, NATO criticism of spy satellite launch

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea on Friday slammed the chiefs of the UN and the NATO, painting their criticism of Pyongyang’s spy satellite launch as interference in internal affairs.

The North’s criticism came in response to remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that condemned its launch attempt as a grave violation of Security Council resolutions, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The North’s botched attempt to launch the satellite on Wednesday goes against the resolutions banning its nuclear and missile programs, as the satellite launch shares the same technology used in ballistic missiles.

Jo Chol-su, director general of the international organization department at Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry, claimed the UN chief’s statement breached the “sovereign rights” of a member state in an “unfair” act that interferes in domestic affairs, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Jo said that the North will continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including the launch of a military spy satellite, to show that the UN does not belong to the US.

In a separate statement also carried by the KCNA, Jong Kyong-chol, an international affairs analyst, slammed the NATO chief’s “provocative” remark as interfering in domestic affairs.

Jong warned that “autonomous” countries in the Asia-Pacific will exercise their “powerful force” to deter war threats unless NATO ceases to interfere in the region.

The North has vowed to “correctly” place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon.

20230602-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung Electronics appoints its 1st female president

    Nepal, China meeting silent over BRI, GSI

    Thai court suspends PM from office

    UK lockdown to be further eased from May 17: PM