North Korea on Friday slammed the chiefs of the UN and the NATO, painting their criticism of Pyongyang’s spy satellite launch as interference in internal affairs.

The North’s criticism came in response to remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that condemned its launch attempt as a grave violation of Security Council resolutions, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The North’s botched attempt to launch the satellite on Wednesday goes against the resolutions banning its nuclear and missile programs, as the satellite launch shares the same technology used in ballistic missiles.

Jo Chol-su, director general of the international organization department at Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry, claimed the UN chief’s statement breached the “sovereign rights” of a member state in an “unfair” act that interferes in domestic affairs, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Jo said that the North will continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including the launch of a military spy satellite, to show that the UN does not belong to the US.

In a separate statement also carried by the KCNA, Jong Kyong-chol, an international affairs analyst, slammed the NATO chief’s “provocative” remark as interfering in domestic affairs.

Jong warned that “autonomous” countries in the Asia-Pacific will exercise their “powerful force” to deter war threats unless NATO ceases to interfere in the region.

The North has vowed to “correctly” place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon.

