North Korea will hold a conference on the country’s “three-revolution movement” aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, state media reported on Monday.

Participants for the 5th Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions “who set practical examples in carrying out the revolutions” arrived in Pyongyang the previous day, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The three-revolution movement is a mass movement devised under Kim Il-sung, the North’s late founder and grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong-un, to continue “the revolution in the realms of ideology, technology and culture even after the establishment of the socialist system”, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as saying

This year’s conference will be the second of its kind held under the current leader after the fourth event took place in November 2015.

The previous sessions were held in 1986, 1995 and 2006.

The KCNA report did not elaborate on the date or other details of the event, but it is expected to touch upon the first year outcome of the country’s five-year economic development plan as it comes at a time when efforts are “briskly underway on all fronts” to successfully conclude the campaign for this year.

At the country’s eighth party congress in January, North Korean leader Kim admitted to a failure in his previous development plan and unveiled a new scheme focusing on self-reliance amid a protracted border closure due to Covid-19 and global sanctions.

It remains unclear if Kim will attend the event in person.

During the 2015 conference, Kim sent a letter to the participants, calling for utmost efforts to build a “thriving socialist country”.

–IANS

ksk/