N.Korea to hold key party meeting for 2023 policies

North Korea plans to hold a key ruling party meeting this week to review 2022’s policies and discuss major tasks in 2023.

Drawing keen attention from the outside world is the possibility that the Kim Jong-un regime will unveil strategies on inter-Korean relations and a stalemate in denuclearisation talks with the US, Yonhap news agency reported.

Pyongyang’s state media reported that the 6th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party will be held in late December to decide on “work plans for 2023 and a series of important issues arising in the development of the Party and the revolution at present”.

During the upcoming event, North Korea may unveil its main external policy directions and offer an indication of plans for another nuclear test, as well as additional launches of long-range missiles. South Korea’s defense authorities said they are keeping an eye on the North’s reported preparations for a massive military parade.

Kim may also use the party’s session to deliver a major speech in lieu of his New Year’s Day address, usually presented on January 1.

He has refrained from giving his New Year’s Day address since 2019, when he delivered a speech at a plenary session of the party.

Pyongyang is scheduled to celebrate major political anniversaries next year, including the 75th founding anniversary of its Korean People’s Army on February 8.

The North usually commemorates every fifth and 10th anniversary of such major events with mass rallies or military parades.

