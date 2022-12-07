WORLD

N.Korea to hold parliamentary meeting in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea plans to convene a meeting of its rubber-stamp Parliament in Pyongyang in January to discuss next year’s tasks and budget issues, according to its state media on Wednesday.

The standing committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to hold the 8th session of the 14th SPA on January 17, 2023, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The session is mainly intended to discuss issues related to tasks for 2023, state budget issues and organisational matters, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the North’s constitution, but it actually rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

North Korea also plans to hold a key party meeting late this month to review this year’s achievements and discuss policy projects for next year, decisions of which and related budgets are expected to be approved in the SPA meeting in January.

The North’s legislature used to hold a plenary session in April to discuss issues of state budget and cabinet reshuffle.

In recent years, however, it convened such meetings twice per year, including those held in February and September this year.

At the September SPA session, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un publicly announced the legalisation of nuclear weapons, as the SPA approved a new law that allows for a pre-emptive nuclear strike.

Tuesday’s SPA committee meeting was presided over by committee chairman Choe Ryong-hae without Kim Jong-un’s attendance.

20221207-093803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hottest October in northern Italy since 1800

    Nepal won’t allow 3rd country nationals to travel to India by...

    Apple 2nd Gen AirPods Pro with H2 chip to cost Rs...

    Qantas to shed hundreds of staff