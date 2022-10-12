North Korea has unveiled a “mosaic mural” of Kim Jong-un, the first known wall painting of the leader who has been ruling the country for 10 years.

In the large-scale mosaic mural at the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in the country’s eastern province, Kim is depicted shovelling earth at a ceremony to mark the start of the construction of the farm in Hamju County in February, Yonhap News Agency quoted local media reporta as saying.

Previously, the country had erected mosaic murals, mainly made of pieces of coloured glass and tiles, for late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il across the country.

“As about 10 years have passed since Kim Jong-un took office, the North appears to show to the people that Kim has risen to the rank of his late grandfather and father in terms of all sectors including politics, economy and military,” said Yang Moo-jin, president of University of North Korean Studies.

Kim Jong-un took power in December 2011 following the sudden death of his father Kim Jong-il.

