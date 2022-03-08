WORLD

N.Korea urged to respect denuclearization deals amid reports of nuke activities

By NewsWire
South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abide by agreements it has made with the international community for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula amid reports that Pyongyang is continuing activities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex.

On Monday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency’s monitoring team has spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the complex north of Pyongyang, calling the move “deeply regrettable”, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“The government, in close coordination with related countries and agencies, such as the US and the IAEA, is continuing the monitoring of North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities,” a Unification Ministry official told reporters here on Tuesday.

The official declined to comment further on “intelligence matters”, but added there hasn’t been any major activities worthy of attention.

“(We) urge North Korea to respect the spirits of agreements it has signed with the international community and South Korea (to push for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula).”

According to the IAEA, the North appears to be building an annex to a centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon, though its purpose has yet to be determined.

