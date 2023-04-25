WORLD

N.Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders’ summit anniversary

North Korea vowed on Tuesday to strengthen its ties with Russia on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the first summit between the leaders of the two nations.

Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il issued a statement confirming “mutual support and solidarity” between Pyongyang and Moscow, marking the anniversary of the 2019 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held in Vladivostok, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“The two countries are strengthening mutual support and solidarity in the struggle to resolutely smash the dangers of war and military threats from the outside,” Im said.

The official stressed the North will “(invariably) stand to elevate the long-standing and traditional relations of friendship” between the two nations.

The North has been strengthening its close ties with Russia despite international condemnation over Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

The North has denied allegations that it has provided arms to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

North Korean arms exports are banned under UN Security Council resolutions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

