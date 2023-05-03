WORLD

N.Korean youth rally against S.Korea-US deterrence deal

NewsWire
0
0

North Korean youth and students staged a rally to denounce a recent agreement reached by the leaders of South Korea and the US on strengthening Washington’s extended deterrence, Pyongyang’s state media said on Wednesday.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the protest was held in South Hwanghae province on Tuesday to “sternly punish” the US and South Korea, or what it called a “gangster” and “puppet” state, respectively, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The KCNA said the participants, full of determination for revenge, burned an effigy depicting the “invaders and provocateurs”, apparently referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

The protesters also slammed Yoon’s state visit to Washington as the “most hostile, aggressive and humiliating act of subjugating to the US” and a move to stage a “nuclear war” against the North, it added.

Yoon and Biden held a summit in Washington last week and announced the adoption of the Washington Declaration on strengthening US extended deterrence against the North’s threats.

Extended deterrence refers to the U. commitment to mobilising all of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

20230503-102405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk could fire Twitter’s Vijaya Gadde who makes $17 mn a...

    S.Korean Prez invited to Biden-led democracy summit

    Bishop, Wasim, Waqar, Bhajji and Azhar lead star-studded ILT20 commentary panel

    PoJK calls Modi for help