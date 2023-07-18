The government of North Macedonia has issued a nationwide orange heat wave alert which will last through 25, urging citizens to abide by the measures within the period.

According to the Media Information Agency (MIA), the government has recommended the exemption of most at-risk groups from work, such as pregnant women and persons over the age of 60, by working remotely from home and children in kindergartens to stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency

The Hydrometeorological Service said that a heatwave is projected to persist across much of the country in the next 10 days.

The government has advised state agencies and local authorities to be ready to deal immediately with the effects of the heat.

It also recommended that the private sector reschedule working hours to protect people from direct exposure to the sun.

Citizens are advised to spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned spaces; take regular breaks in the shade; and wear light clothing, sunglasses, and hats.

“Before driving in the heat, vehicles have to be aired out. Due to the heatwave, there’s also an increased risk of food poisoning. People should wash thoroughly fruits and vegetables before eating and cook all other foods,” the government said in a state.

As temperatures hit record highs in the Mediterranean, countries such as Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Turkey and Greece, are witnessing blistering heat.

Temperatures are expected to remain around 40 degrees Celsius across the region during this week.

2023071841068