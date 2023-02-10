ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ star Iqbal Khan celebrates 42nd birthday in Dubai

Television actor Iqbal Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work as ‘Dev’ in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, is celebrating his 42nd birthday in Dubai on Friday as he took a day off from the shooting schedule of the show.

Sharing his birthday plans, Iqbal said, “I am thankful to God that I turn a year older and wiser. I’ll be celebrating my b’day in Dubai this year with my family as it becomes very difficult to usually take an off from work so as a b’day gift I’ve taken an off from the shoot and will be spending some quality time with my family in beautiful Dubai”.

He added, “Also this year my b’day will be a little special as my younger daughter will turn 1 year old right after my b’day so it’s an overwhelming feeling to see kids grow so fast”.

As Iqbal, who is often known as the Shah Rukh Khan of the television industry, left for Dubai to celebrate his b’day the crew and cast members of his show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ surprised him with a cake on the sets and celebrated it with him.

In the recent track the viewers saw Dev and Vidhi getting married and taking a step in a new journey of their life but Dev has to leave Vidhi at home and travel for a business trip right after their marriage.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m. on Star Bharat.

20230210-163404

