‘Naadu’ based on real-life incident in Kolli hills, says director Saravanan

Director M. Saravanan, who has delivered critically acclaimed superhit films such as ‘Engeyum Eppothum’ and ‘Ivan Vera Mathiri’, said that the spark for his next film, ‘Naadu’ came from a real life incident which he witnessed in Kolli hills.

Participating in a pre-release event organised by the unit of the film, M. Saravanan said: “Characters in films these days are shown as being sharp, quick-witted and street smart. We have departed from this norm and made a film about simple people.”

The director, who is known for making socially responsible films, said that the spark for this film came: “Several years ago. I had gone to the Kolli hills. An incident I witnessed there had a profound impact on me for a long time. I decided to make it into a script and that is how ‘Naadu’ happened.”

The film, which features Bigg Boss title winner Tharshan and gifted actress Mahima Nambiar in the lead, will speak about the difficult lives that those living in the hills lead.

Sources close to the unit said that ‘Naadu’ will be a hard-hitting film that is bound to leave all those who watch it moved.

20221113-144804

