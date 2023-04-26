ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Naagin 6’ actress Sneha Raikar never thought of joining entertainment industry

Actress Sneha Raikar, who was seen in TV shows such as ‘Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani’ and ‘Naagin 6’, shared that she never thought of becoming an actor and being part of the entertainment industry.

Talking about it, Sneha said: “I never really thought of becoming an actor but I enjoyed performing on stage. My first realisation that I wanted to become an actor was when I was offered to play a small role in a film. I was really happy to play my part and was appreciated for that.”

“Post that incident, I started working hard to make a place for myself in the industry. My journey started with doing amateur theatre and then experimental theatre. Actually, I have been artistically inclined since childhood but never thought that I would become an actress one day,” she added.

Sneha said she never had dreams of becoming a star and being part of the glamour industry. However, she is satisfied with her journey in the entertainment industry. She has done both Hindi as well as Marathi TV shows. She also acted in Marathi films including ‘Dhudgus’, ‘Luckdown’, ‘June’, ‘What’s up Lagna’, ‘Irada Pakka’, ‘Guru’ and many more.

She added: “I am very glad that I have carved my place in showbiz and have creative satisfaction with the way my career has shaped. My hard work fetched more work opportunities for me back to back. I am thankful and grateful to everyone who showered love and appreciation on me.”

