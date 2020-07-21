‘Naagin’ was challenging: Geetanjali Tikekar

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Tikekar found her antagonist role in Naagin 4 challenging.

“I had never attempted a supernatural genre like ‘Naagin’. It was a challenge as an actor to embrace the character as there’s no real reference to relate to. Though it was a short stint, it will be a memorable one,” said the actress, known for roles in shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir”.

The actress had a great time shooting for her role in Jaisalmer.

“The outdoor schedule in Jaisalmer was one memorable experience. My co-actors, including my husband (Sikandar Kharbanda) will agree that it was one of their best professional experiences ever,” she said.

In May, producer Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that “Naagin 4” will soon end. There are plans to immediately start the fifth season of the supernatural show.

–IANS

nn/vnc