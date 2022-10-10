INDIA

Naam Tamilar Katchi plans protests for retrieval of ‘Panchami’ lands

NewsWire
0
0

The ultra-Tamil nationalist movement, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is planning widespread protests across Tamil Nadu for the retrieval of ‘Panchami’ lands for the Dalits.

Party founder Seeman told IANS that the protests would be against the usurping of 12 lakh acres of Dalit land which was sanctioned by the British.

“Where has that 12 lakh acres of Dalit land donated by the British for the Dalit communities of Tamil Nadu gone?”

The fiery leader also said that successive Dravidian governments of Tamil Nadu were responsible for the disappearance of the Panchami lands.

He said that massive protests will take place from next months, adding that he himself would also address each meeting on the issue.

Seeman further said that he wanted to know about the present situation of the committees set up by successive governments to study the loss of Dalit lands.

A senior leader of the party told IANS that the NTK has started focusing on issues and will not take up general issues.

NTK and Seeman are against the second airport in Chennai coming up at Parandur.

20221010-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress buzz: Priyanka to camp in Lucknow now

    Not a single Covid patient in ICU in Bengaluru, K’taka Cong...

    Quake recorded in Kutch, PM Modi calls up Gujarat CM

    Priyanka slams UP govt for not raising sugarcane price in last...