ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Naatu Naatu is the nation’s song,’ says Ram Charan upon return from the Oscars

NewsWire
0
0

Flying back to India after the Oscars where ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ marked a historic win in the Best Original Song category, actor Ram Charan, and wife Upasana in tow, landed to a hero’s welcome at the New Delhi airport on Friday morning.

The couple who are expecting their first child soon, were welcomed enthusiastically by the waiting swarm of fans and media personnel.

Even as they were mobbed by the waiting crowd, Ram Charan carefully steered his wife to the waiting vehicle.

Before leaving the airport, Ram Charan spent a few moments with the waiting media teams. Watched by his doting wife, Ram Charan painstakingly answered media’s questions in Hindi.

“It’s not our song. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the nation’s song. Your love has taken it to the Oscars and given it a chance to win there,” Ram Charan said.

20230317-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sobhita on how Aditya found fireflies creepy on the sets of...

    Ayesha Jhulka reminisces about shooting the 90s’ hit ‘Wada Raha Sanam’

    Urvashi Rautela donates 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ releases in Hindi on OTT