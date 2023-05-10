Amid violent protests, vandalisation of security installations and road blockades in Pakistan against the arrest of Imran Khan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is set to seek a 14-day judicial custody of the former Prime Minister to question him in the Al-Qadir Trust case, sources said.

As per the latest reports, Khan is currently being housed in the the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad, which has been converted as a sub-jail.

He was taken to the guest house shortly after his arrest on Tuesday and completion of his medical examination by a team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Moreover, the government has also issued a notification as a one-time dispensation, declaring the same Police Lines Guest House as the venue for NAB case hearing and the Toshakhana hearing on Wednesday.

“New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters H-11/1, Islamabad, the venue for hearing of case titled ‘District Election Commissioner Vs Imran Khan Niazi’ and the appearance of Mr. Imran Khan Niazi before the Honorable Judge Accountability Court  1, Islamabad on 10th May 2023, instead of F-8 Court Complex, Islamabad and Judicial Complex G-11/4, Islamabad,” reads the notification.

Khan will be indicted in the Toshakhana case, while he will also be brought before the NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to the sources, the NAB has already constituted a three-member committee to investigate the Al-Qadir Trust case and probe Khan.

The former premier was arrested from outside of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the NAB and Rangers officials on Tuesday in a dramatic move, which triggered violent protests across the country.

The arrest, criticized as illegal by PTI supporters and leaders, also suffered a setback when the IHC declared it as “legal” and as per law.

The outcome of the two critical hearings on Wednesday would determine the situation of unrest and protests in the country.

However, the overall situation in Pakistan has become extremely vulnerable as Khan’s widespread support among the masses, can quickly turn into an uncontrollable challenge for the government and the law enforcement agencies, which can certainly push the country towards a civil war like situation.

