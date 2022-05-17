Host Karnataka’s Naba Nishan ousted second seed Aarna Raj of Odisha to enter the girls’ pre-quarterfinals of the SAT Sports-AITA Champions Series 7 (CS7) U-14 tennis tournament being played at the SAT Sports Academy courts here on Tuesday.

Naba beat his fancied opponent in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

In another set of upset results, Aarna’s compatriot Paavani Bisht beat fifth seed Adya Chaurasia of Karnataka while Nayanaa Parthasarathy overcame sixth seed Navya Murali in a marathon three-setter 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

In boys’ singles, unseeded Anurag Shourya Kallambella of Karnakata, who had shocked top seed Rithik Jeyanth, SR Kumar of Tamil Nadu, in the previous round, continued his victory march as he defeated statemate Vishwanatham Pratyush 6-0, 6-0. Seventh seed Ayaan Tareen too advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Abhivadya Misra 6-0, 6-2.

Results (seedings in prefix, states unless Karnataka in brackets)

Boys’ U-14 (Round-2): Anurag Shourya Kallambella bt Vishwanatham Pratyush 6-0, 6-0; 7-Ayaan Tareen bt Abhivadya Misra 6-0, 6-2; Vijay Sumukh Raghu bt Sai Karan Angamuthu (TN) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; 8-Balaganesh Patel bt Mohit N Reddy 6-3, 6-2;

