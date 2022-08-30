INDIA

Nabbed for scurrilous tweets, actor Kamal R. Khan gets 14-day judicial custody (Ld)

The Malad Police nabbed Bollywood actor-producer Kamal R. Khan — popularly known as KRK — from Mumbai Airport in connection with a case lodged against him for making certain controversial tweets in 2020, officials said here on Tuesday.

Booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and other laws, he was presented before the Borivali Magistrate Court which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Khan, 47, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 3, was detained after he arrived by a flight and grilled before he was formally arrested for the tweets against various prominent personalities which had kicked up a row over two years ago.

Following the social media attacks on the late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor — who both passed away in April 2020 — Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal had lodged a written complaint against KRK.

Welcoming the development, Kanal said Khan is known for making derogatory comments and using foul language on social media.

“Such a behaviour is unacceptable to society and by nabbing him the Mumbai Police have issued a stern message against such persons,” Kanal said.

Kanal had lodged his complaint on April 30, 2020, pointing how KRK’s Twitter account had been suspended twice for tarnishing the image of respected personalities and demanded action against the actor.

Earlier, he had been in several scraps for making defamatory comments or statements against various film personalities and other celebrities.

Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, KRK had acted/produced films like “Sitam”, “Deshdrohi” and currently making the sequel “Deshdrohi-2”.

