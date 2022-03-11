COMMUNITY

NACI recommends Medicago's Covifenz for those who can't take an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is advising Canadians who won’t or can’t take an mRNA vaccine to roll up their sleeves for plant-based Covifenz instead.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) just released NACI’s latest recommendations on the Medicago vaccine which was authorized by Health Canada at the end of February.

The regulatory body approved the vaccine for use as a primary series in Canadians 18 to 64 years of age on February 24. 

This is the first plant-based virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine authorized for use in Canada.

NACI says the Medicago Covifenz COVID-19 vaccine had a good safety profile in clinical trials and is efficacious (71%) at preventing confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 disease in the short term, prior to the circulation of Omicron. 

“This vaccine is an option for people who have been unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” the national advisory body stated.

However NACI reiterated its preferential recommendation that a complete primary series of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax) should be offered to individuals in the authorized age group without contraindications to the vaccine.

NACI also said that a complete primary series of a viral vector COVID19 vaccine (AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, Janssen) may be offered to individuals in the authorized age group without contraindications to the vaccine only when all other authorized COVID-19 vaccines are contraindicated.

As always, NACI will continue to monitor the emerging evidence as this vaccine is used more widely, a statement said.

The vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago uses plant-derived, virus-like particles, which resemble the coronavirus behind COVID-19 but don’t contain its genetic material. The shots also contain an adjuvant from British-American vaccine giant GlaxoSmithKline to help boost the immune response.

