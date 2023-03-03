Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that we need to be vigilant and determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists and added that we are committed to dealing with challenges of narco-terror in a comprehensive manner.

The Lieutenant Governor said that while attending the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of Recruit Constables of 29th BRTC Batch at S.Prithinandan Singh Police Training School in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor congratulated and welcomed new recruits to one of the finest police forces in the country.

I am confident that you will discharge your responsibility towards the nation with utmost sensitivity, commitment and dedication, added the Lt Governor.

“The integrity, dedication and professionalism of J&K Police are pivotal in the fight against terrorism. We all take pride in the excellence and professionalism displayed by J&K Police in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the future-ready policing strategies to tackle the new forms of internal security challenges.

“These are challenging times for our police forces as the world today is facing conventional and non-conventional threats. We need to be vigilant and determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists,” the Lt Governor said.

“We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and peaceful coexistence. There is no place for subversive elements in a civilised society,” observed the Lt Governor.

“Today, narco-terrorism has become one of the biggest threats to the society. The UT Administration, J&K Police and our Security Forces are committed to dealing with challenges of narco-terror in a comprehensive manner. J&K UT is on the march and is being transformed. It is our sacred duty to provide a safe, secure and right environment to fulfill the aspirations of the common man,” he said.

20230303-184604