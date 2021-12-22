Nadal will play, not sure about Djokovic, says Australian Open chief

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Wednesday said that he is confident about Rafael Nadal’s participation at next month’s Grand Slam despite the Spaniard tested COVID positive. However, he added that he is still uncertain whether Novak Djokovic will be playing.

Talking about Nadal, Tiley said the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be fully recovered from the virus and be able to travel to Australia in time.

“I am confident Rafa will be here,” the Australian Open chief told reporters.

On Monday, Nadal had stated that he was experiencing ‘unpleasant moments’ after testing positive. Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya, too, tested positive on Wednesday.

Another player currently in doubt for the Melbourne major is Djokovic who hasn’t publicly confirmed if he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 because he wants to keep his medical records private. At the upcoming Australian Open all players are required to be doubled jabbed unless they have a medical exemption.

Tiley said he is hopeful that the nine-time champion will be attending his event but admits he doesn’t know his vaccination status.

“If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he’ll either be vaccinated or he’ll have a medical exemption.” Tiley commented.

“Medically, he doesn’t talk to anyone about it. I’m not going to ask Novak that, it’s none of my business. I will know that (he fulfills) one of those conditions,” he said.

