BJP President J.P. Nadda is chairing a meeting with general secretaries at party headquarters in Delhi.

General secretaries Arun Singh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandeswari, C.T. Ravi, Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal along with national general secretary (org) B.L. Santosh were present in the meeting.

According to party sources, there will be a presentation about the position of the BJP in Tripura where elections have been held, apart from this the prospects of BJP will also be discussed in Nagaland and Meghalaya, where voting is on February 27.

The leaders will also discuss G20. India is presiding over the G20 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed the party to ensure maximum participation of common people in the G20 programme, so the BJP is trying to increase the participation of more and more people in the events to promote the display India’s art and culture.

Along with this, Nadda will also review the preparations of the party for the Lok Sabha elections across the country.

In the meeting, the leaders will also discuss the steps which have been taken by the party so far to strengthen the 160 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP lost in 2019 general elections.

