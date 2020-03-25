Nadda channelises BJP’s energy to fight Covid-19

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amid Covid-19 epidemic and the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda continues to interact with the party leaders through audio or video link, to keep an eye on the situation.

On Thursday, Nadda interacted with state party presidents and General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh and called for scaling up the ‘Feed The Poor’ programme for migrant workers and construction labourers, daily wagers and those working in the unorganised sectors.

On Wednesday, a resident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, asked him through video link about the poor’s fate during this 21-day lockdown. Nadda assured him of all help and urged the rich to feed 9 poor families each for the next 21 days.

On Tuesday, Nadda discussed with select party leaders ways the BJP could use its large number of workers for the benefit of over 133 crore Indians locked in their homes.

Since there is a total clampdown, party units have been asked to offer help to state governments who can use them as they deem fit. The Delhi BJP was the first such unit that earlier wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offering its help to fight Covid-19 in the national capital.

Through audio link, Nadda also discussed with party workers in North India the BJP’s role in fighting coronavirus. He urged them to remain pro-active in the fight against coronavirus and cancel all meetings or agitations for the next one month.

