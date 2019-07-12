Nadda discusses upcoming Jharkhand polls with state leaders

Ranchi, July 13 (IANS) BJP’s Working President J.P. Nadda on Saturday held discussions with state party leaders about the upcoming assembly polls.

Welcomed by party workers at Birsa Munda airport as he reached here Saturday on a two-day tour, he participated in BJP core committee meeting at the state guest house with Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and other state leaders.

Afterwards, he also attended a meeting of the district presidents, where he said that people of Jharkhand gave their blessing to the party in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with the BJP winning 12 of the state’s 14 parliamentary seats, and also in the 2014 Assembly polls, where it won 37 seats in the 82-member house, while its ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union won five.

“This should be maintained in the 2019 Assembly polls,” Nadda said.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand are due in November-December this year.

Nadda was also due to meet MPs and legislators of the state.

